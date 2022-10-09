English
    Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17 people, says top city official

    The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week.

    Associated Press
    October 09, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday.

    City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged.

    The attack came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlins faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.
    Tags: #Ukraine Russia crisis #Zaporizhzhia
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 11:26 am
