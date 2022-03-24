English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Strikes kill 4 near Lugansk: Ukrainian official

    Sergiy Gayday said "unfortunately, the number of victims could be considerably higher," accusing Russian forces of using phosphorus bombs. Other officials in the region have made similar claims in recent days, which AFP has been unable to immediately verify.

    AFP
    March 24, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

    At least four people were killed, including two children, and six wounded from overnight strikes in eastern Ukraine, the governor of the Lugansk region said Thursday.

    Sergiy Gayday said "unfortunately, the number of victims could be considerably higher," accusing Russian forces of using phosphorus bombs in the village of Rubizhne.

    Other officials in the region have made similar claims in recent days, which AFP has been unable to immediately verify.

    "The Russians are struggling. They can't advance. That's why they have started to use heavy weapons," said Gayday.

    He said Russian strikes also hit Lysychansk and Novodruzhesk to the northwest of Lugansk, without providing additional details.
    AFP
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 02:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.