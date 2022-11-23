English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Will Nifty End November Series Above 18,300?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn

    The strike in the city of Vilniansk adds to the gruesome toll suffered by hospitals and other medical facilities, and their patients and staff.

    Associated Press
    November 23, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

    An overnight rocket attack struck a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a newborn baby, Its mother and a doctor were pulled alive from the rubble, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

    The region's governor said the rockets were Russian. The strike in the city of Vilniansk adds to the gruesome toll suffered by hospitals and other medical facilities, and their patients and staff, in the Russian invasion entering its tenth month this week.

    They have been in the firing line from the outset, including a March 9 airstrike that destroyed a maternity hospital in the now-occupied port city of Mariupol.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #maternity hospital #Russia #Ukraine #war
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 02:39 pm