Story of Tsutomu Yamaguchi: The man who survived two atomic bombings

As the world commemorates 73 years of twin atomic bombing on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the name of Tsutomu Yamaguchi instinctively comes to the mind. As an only recognised person to have survived both bombings, his story is a history lesson for the future.

Yamaguchi was in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, on an official visit on behalf of his employer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The day was supposed to be his last day in the city as he and his co-workers had finished the oil tanker project they were working on.

Early morning, on that day, as the sun climbed up, an American B-29 bomber also soared over the city dropping a small object. This was Little Boy, a uranium gun-type bomb which caused a blaze of light similar to “the lightning of a huge magnesium flare” as soon as it touched the ground.

What followed the light was a destruction unforeseen. The haze and smoke from the impact blinded the sun and the explosion almost wiped the humanity from Hiroshima.

“I didn’t know what had happened,” Yamaguchi had later told the British newspaper The Times. “I think I fainted for a while. When I opened my eyes, everything was dark, and I couldn’t see much. It was like the start of a film at the cinema, before the picture has begun when the blank frames are just flashing up without any sound.”

Merely three kilometres from the drop point, Yamaguchi received direct exposure to the radiations and sustained burns on his body. Source: Wikimedia Commons

As fate would have it, Yamaguchi, after resting for the night in an air raid shelter started his journey towards Nagasaki, his hometown where his wife and an infant son was waiting. He had no idea that he was to face another atomic bomb that would also be waiting for him in Nagasaki.

As he was explaining his ordeal at Mitsubishi’s Nagasaki office to his boss, on August 9, 1945, a more powerful plutonium implosion-type bomb named Fat Man brought devastation to the city. “I thought the mushroom cloud had followed me from Hiroshima,” he later told the newspaper The Independent.

His wife and the kid also somehow survived the bombing. But, the double exposure to radiation took its toll on his health and he fell seriously in the following days. Yamaguchi slowly recovered and went on to live a relatively normal life.

Yamaguchi refused to talk about the experience much of his life, opening up only in the 2000s when he wrote a memoir and spoke about nuclear disarmament before the United Nations.

A year before his death in 2010, he was officially recognised by the Japanese government as “nijyuu hibakusha”, or “twice-bombed person”. Though there are other records and testimonials which say there were up to 165 people who survived both the attack, Yamaguchi remains the only one recognised by the government.