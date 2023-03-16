Stocks rally on reports that US banks weighing First Republic rescue

Wall Street stocks vaulted into positive territory Thursday following reports that a group of US banking giants were in talks on a rescue package for embattled First Republic Bank.

Shares of First Republic did a dramatic U-turn from down more than 30 percent to up 15 percent following reports that JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other private giants were in talks to pump billions of dollars to shore up the California bank.

Major US indices also pushed into positive territory, with the S&P 500 up 1.5 percent.