English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Stocks rally on reports that US banks weighing First Republic rescue

    Shares of First Republic did a dramatic U-turn from down more than 30 percent to up 15 percent following reports that JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other private giants were in talks to pump billions of dollars to shore up the California bank.

    AFP
    March 16, 2023 / 11:42 PM IST
    A First Republic Bank branch in New York, US

    A First Republic Bank branch in New York, US

    Wall Street stocks vaulted into positive territory Thursday following reports that a group of US banking giants were in talks on a rescue package for embattled First Republic Bank.

    Shares of First Republic did a dramatic U-turn from down more than 30 percent to up 15 percent following reports that JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other private giants were in talks to pump billions of dollars to shore up the California bank.

    Major US indices also pushed into positive territory, with the S&P 500 up 1.5 percent.

    AFP
    Tags: #banking crisis #First Republic Bank #US banks
    first published: Mar 16, 2023 11:41 pm