Stocks fall, U.S. bond yields jump on strong jobs report

Reuters
Feb 03, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST

A gauge of global stocks slumped while U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar shot higher on Friday after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report rekindled concerns the Federal Reserve may need to stay aggressive in its rate hike path in order to tame inflation.

The report from the Labor Department showed nonfarm payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs in January, well above the 185,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters, with data for December also being revised higher.

Equities have rallied to start the year on expectations the Fed may be forced to pause or even pivot from its rate hikes in the back half of the year, growing more confident after comments from Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday that acknowledged the "disinflationary" process may have begun. Additional fuel was added after policy announcements by the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday.