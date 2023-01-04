 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks creep higher as inflation data offers hope ahead of Fed

Reuters
Jan 04, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.9% by 0835 GMT as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, adding to encouraging data from Germany earlier in the week.

European and Asian shares rose on Wednesday thanks to positive news about inflation and China's strict anti-COVID measures, while the dollar backpedalled as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.8% higher and set for a third straight day of gains for the year, having fallen 20% in 2022, its worst performance since 2008.

The gains in both regions showed some optimism about two of the factors that made 2022 such a hellish year for investors, namely spiralling inflation and the impact on economic growth of anti-COVID restrictions in major economies such as China.

But jitters in other assets showed the path ahead will be far from smooth as policymakers grapple with trying to increase rates to curb inflation without stifling the economic recovery.

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting, when it cautioned rates may need to stay higher for longer, are due to be released later on Wednesday. Investors will parse the minutes to figure out whether more policy tightening is likely.