you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Still a problem with fuel supplies in London and South East: UK Conservative chair

"There is clearly a problem still in London and the South East and people feel deeply frustrated, and I share their anger and frustration at not being able to get access to petrol. That’s why the government is working tirelessly to resolve that situation," Oliver Dowden told Sky News.

Reuters
October 03, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. (Representative image)

England The availability of fuel at petrol stations across most of Britain has improved but there is still a problem in London and the South East, the chairman of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing Conservative Party said on Sunday.

"There is clearly a problem still in London and the South East and people feel deeply frustrated, and I share their anger and frustration at not being able to get access to petrol. That's why the government is working tirelessly to resolve that situation," Oliver Dowden told Sky News.
Reuters
first published: Oct 3, 2021 02:50 pm

