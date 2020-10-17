172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|steven-mnuchin-to-lead-us-delegation-to-israel-bahrain-uae-october-17-20-5974541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Steven Mnuchin to lead US delegation to Israel, Bahrain, UAE October 17-20

The visit comes one month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to establish formal ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states to do so in a quarter-century, in deals that were denounced by Palestinian leaders.

Reuters

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead a U.S. delegation traveling to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on October 17-20, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

The visit comes one month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to establish formal ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states to do so in a quarter-century, in deals that were denounced by Palestinian leaders.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 07:38 am

