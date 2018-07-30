App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Steven Mnuchin says Fed is 'responsible' in raising interest rates

Mnuchin tells "Fox News Sunday" that Trump's recent statements questioning whether the central bank should increase interest rates are "just comments" indicating the "president has a concern."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is insisting that President Donald Trump "absolutely" supports the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Mnuchin tells "Fox News Sunday" that Trump's recent statements questioning whether the central bank should increase interest rates are "just comments" indicating the "president has a concern."

Mnuchin says he believes it's responsible for the Fed to raise rates as the economy grows faster, and says the market expects rates "to keep going up." The treasury chief adds: "We as an administration absolutely support the independence of the Fed, and the president has made it clear that this is the Fed's decision."

The Fed will meet Tuesday and Wednesday. It's raised rates twice this year in response to strong growth, low unemployment and a slight rise in inflation.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 08:15 am

tags #Federal Reserve #interest rates #Steven Mnuchin #World News

