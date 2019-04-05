App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 07:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Sterling to rise 3% if Brexit deal looks likely

The pound tanked after the June 2016 referendum result -- as predicted by Reuters polls beforehand -- and was trading at around $1.31 on Thursday, far weaker than it was ahead of the vote.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Sterling
Sterling
Whatsapp

Sterling will rally 3 percent if the Brexit gridlock is resolved and Britain looks likely to leave the European Union with a deal but the currency will tumble 5 percent if negotiations fail, a Reuters poll found.

The pound tanked after the June 2016 referendum result -- as predicted by Reuters polls beforehand -- and was trading at around $1.31 on Thursday, far weaker than it was ahead of the vote.

Since the decision to leave, the pound has gyrated wildly on any Brexit news and largely shrugged off economic data, including recent private surveys which suggested Britain's economy is likely to shrink in coming months.

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would seek another Brexit delay to agree an EU divorce deal with the opposition Labour Party leader, a last-ditch gambit to break an impasse over Britain's departure.

related news

Nearly three years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU in a shock referendum result, it is still unclear how, when or even if it will ever quit the European club it joined in 1973.

May secured a Withdrawal Agreement with the EU in November but has failed to get the support of British lawmakers, leaving the country's road out of the EU unclear.

If that road is smooth and Britain leaves with a deal, sterling will gain around 3 percent, the April 1-4 poll predicted. If the road is blocked and no deal is made, the pound will fall 5 percent.

"Looser fiscal policy and a Brexit deal could lead to higher interest rates and push up the pound," said Thomas Pugh at Capital Economics.

Another option is that Britain asks for a long delay to Brexit which would prolong the uncertainty. But if it looks like the road out will be extended, the pound will edge up around 1.75 percent, according to the poll.

"Political clouds could be darkening the skies over the outlook for GBP for a long time yet," said Jane Foley at Rabobank. Foley was the most accurate forecaster for major currencies in Reuters polls last year.Â

The wider poll of nearly 70 foreign exchange strategists said the pound would be trading at $1.32 in a month, $1.35 in six months and have strengthened to $1.38 in a year, indicating respondents do not expect a disorderly Brexit.

But highlighting the uncertainty, the 12-month forecast range was wide, going from $1.27 to $1.56.

A Reuters poll of economists last month found the vast majority of them saying the two sides would settle eventually on a free-trade deal, as they have in all Reuters polls since late 2016.

That poll also predicted the Bank of England would raise borrowing costs towards the end of this year and then again in the latter half of 2020.

In contrast, the European Central Bank will not be raising interest rates until at least July next year, another Reuters poll predicted, but that differential won't give the pound any support against the common currency.

Across all four touch points in the forecast horizon -- one, three, six and 12 months -- one euro was predicted to be worth 85.0 pence. It was valued at around 85.3p on Thursday.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 07:30 am

tags #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pentagon Backs India Again, Says Debris from A-SAT Test Expected to Bu ...

Ethiopian Airlines Pilot Cried 'Pull Up' Before 737 Max Crash, Prelimi ...

Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines Sued by Family of Deceased American Woman O ...

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: BSEB Inter Result Scrutiny Begins at bse ...

EC Denies Clearance to 6 Congress Advertisements, Including One on Raf ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan-starrer Under Fire for 'Hurting Hindu Sentiment ...

Road to Delhi Runs Through Awadh But Will SP-BSP Weigh Down BJP in The ...

AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to Declare Intermediate 1st, 2n ...

61-year-old Delhi Woman Raped, Assaulted in Lajpat Nagar; Found Uncons ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be range-bound as RBI l ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Jet Airways' lenders to invite bids for stake sale on 6 April; ready t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Huawei P30 Pro first impressions: Ready to retake the smartphone photo ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

IPL 2019 Highlights: Jonny Bairstow stars as SRH beat DC by 5 wickets

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle shares a throwback picture of Sam Curran, shortl ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Blank trailer: Debutant Karan Kapadia makes a powerful entry alongside ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.