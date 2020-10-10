172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|steps-should-be-taken-to-avert-another-pandemic-dalai-lama-5946871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steps should be taken to avert another pandemic: Dalai Lama

"These days, we are faced with the coronavirus pandemic, which is very sad. Whatever has already happened due to our karma is in the past and can''t be changed. However, we should take steps to avert another such outbreak in the future," he said in his message on World Mental Health Day.

PTI

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday appreciated the efforts of ''corona warriors'' in the fight against COVID-19 and said steps should be taken to avert another such pandemic in the future.

"These days, we are faced with the coronavirus pandemic, which is very sad. Whatever has already happened due to our karma is in the past and can''t be changed. However, we should take steps to avert another such outbreak in the future," he said in his message on World Mental Health Day.

He said he appreciated the efforts and dedication shown by people working in the health care sector. "However, we should take steps to avert another such outbreak in the future," the Dalai Lama said.

Close
"Every morning, I recite mantras and pray that this pandemic will come to an end as soon as possible. I dedicate these practices for the good of the world, especially India," he added.
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Dalai Lama #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.