Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh vandalised in Pakistan

A statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalised on August 10 by two men in Lahore.

The nine-feet statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was unveiled at the Lahore Fort in June.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.

Police have arrested the culprits and registered an FIR under the country's blasphemy laws against them.

The two men were angry after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspects belonged to Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan of Maulana Khaim Rizvi.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority that is responsible for the matters of the Lahore Fort has expressed shock and vowed to repair the statue soon after Eid.

"This is quite unfortunate incident. We will enhance security at the Lahore Fort so that no such incident should take place in the future,” Walled City of Lahore Authority spokesperson Tania Qureshi told PTI.