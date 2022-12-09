 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves fall to four-year low of $6.72 billion

Dec 09, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

Pakistan government has said that strengthening the foreign reserves is its top priority.

Foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan's central bank SBP have fallen to its four-year low of USD 6.72 billion in the week ending on December 2.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the forex reserves have declined by USD 784 million in the week ended on December 2.

The central bank data showed the foreign exchange reserves were last recorded at this level during the week that ended on January 18, 2019 at USD 6.64 billion.

According to data, the total foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at USD 5.867 billion, taking the country's total liquid forex reserves to USD 12.58 billion.

However, the foreign exchange reserves have fallen by USD 4 billion from around USD 10.9 billion in April, when the new coalition government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took charge.