you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

State Bank of Mauritius says unit's India operations hit by cyber fraud

The bank said that an internal inquiry had been initiated, with the Indian operations carrying out a full cybersecurity review

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Mauritius banking group SBM (State Bank of Mauritius) Holdings said on Wednesday that its Indian operations suffered a cyber fraud earlier in the week and that the bank has potentially lost up to $14 million.

SBM said that no loss had been caused to customers and that the Indian business operations would continue as normal.

"The SBM Group remains well capitalised and has sufficient liquidity to continue to finance its future plans," the company said.

SBM said that an internal inquiry had been initiated, with the Indian operations carrying out a full cybersecurity review. Recovery efforts are being pursued and SBM expects to recover a significant portion of the stolen sum.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #Cybersecurity #world

