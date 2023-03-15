 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Startup tells new hires they need to know ChatGPT for a job

Mar 15, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

With concerns growing about its ability to make jobs obsolete and data protection, Tokyo-based LayerX Inc., is bucking the trend, with a recent job ad for new graduates making it mandatory for recruits to be tested on their use of the chatbot made by OpenAI Inc., and another called Notion AI.

As businesses grapple with how artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT will affect working practices, one Japanese fintech firm is making it compulsory for new recruits to use the technology and even testing them on it.

The startup, which focuses on promoting digitizing business transactions, is confident it’s on the right side of a growing divide over the use of the technology. Many Wall Street banks have restricted its use, while schools in places like New York City have banned it. Major Japanese firms have done likewise, with Softbank Group Corp, and banks including Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. clamping down in recent months.

“We recognize that ChatGPT is not perfect,” said Takaya Ishiguro, chief human resources officer at LayerX, in an interview. “However, it is also dangerous to be too afraid to utilize new technology.”