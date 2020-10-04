Starting to feel much better, will be back soon: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump thanked the American people and world leaders for their support and said he has started to “feel much better”, in a video he shared on Twitter on October 4.

Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for the treatment of COVID-19, said the team of his doctors was working very hard to get him back, and he would be back soon on the campaign trail.

“I came here. Wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in the video.

“We still have steps to go and we have to finish that job. And I'll be back. I think I'll be back soon. I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started and the way we've been doing," Trump said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The therapeutics, Trump said, are nothing less than miracles. “We've been so proud of it. But this was something that happened and it's happened to millions of people all over the world and I'm fighting for them. Not just in the US, I'm fighting for them all over the world. We're going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it. And we're going to beat it soundly,” he added.

Trump also said, however, that the next few days are going to be the real test.

“I just want to be so thankful for all of the support I've seen, whether it's on television or reading about it. I, most of all appreciate, what's been said by the American people, by almost a bipartisan consensus of American people. It's a beautiful thing to see. I very much appreciate it. And I won't forget it promise you that,” the US President said.

He also thanked the leaders of the world for their well-wishes.

“I was given that alternative, stay in the White House, lock yourself in don't ever leave. Don't even go to the oval office. Just stay upstairs and enjoy it. Don't see people, don't talk to people and just be done with it,” he said. But, asserting that something like that couldn’t be done, Trump declined the alternative.

First Lady Melania Trump, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, was doing well too, said Trump. “Melania is really handling it very nicely as you've probably read,” he said.

“Thanks to all those who so lovingly have reached out about Donald Trump and the rest of the family. It truly means a lot to us,” said Donald Trump Jr, who had tested negative for COVID-19, but as a precaution is staying at home.

White House doctor Sean Conley, said the medical team treating Trump is "cautiously optimistic, as the 74-year-old is not yet out of the woods".

Dr Conley has added that the plan is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, adding that Trump had received Regeron’s antibody cocktail on October 2.

"President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis," Conley said. The second dose of Remdesivir was also completed without any complications and the Trump continues to show no signs of fever and doesn’t require supplemental oxygen.