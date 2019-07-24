App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Starbucks to expand delivery with Uber Eats across US in early 2020

The company's focus on delivery comes as customers increasingly prefer to get their morning coffee at smaller independent coffee shops.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday it would expand its partnership with Uber Eats to deliver food and coffee throughout the United States in early 2020.

Starbucks has been testing the partnership with Uber's food delivery service since September 2018.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 12:22 pm

