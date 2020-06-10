App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Starbucks sees up to $2.2 billion hit to third quarter operating income from COVID-19

The world's largest coffee chain said it would permanently close about 400 stores in America over the next 18 months and would cut the number of planned new store openings by half, to about 300 this fiscal year.

Reuters

Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday it expected current-quarter operating income to plunge by up to $2.2 billion, with sales declines for the rest of the year even as stores reopen following easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The company's shares fell over 2 percent in premarket trading.

Starbucks projected an adjusted loss of about 55 cents to 70 cents per share for its third quarter ending in June, and said it expects US same-store sales to drop by up to 45 percent.

Sales trends are expected to improve in the fourth quarter, but Starbucks still estimates US same-store sales to be down 10 percent to 20 percent for the full year.

The company also forecast full-year adjusted earnings of about 55 cents to 95 cents per share.

Starbucks said it expects to lose between $3 billion to $3.2 billion in revenue in the current quarter and forecast an operating income decline between $2 billion to $2.2 billion.

The company reported an operating income of $1.07 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:53 pm

