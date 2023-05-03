 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Starbucks profits beat on China recovery, shares dive on guidance

Reuters
May 03, 2023 / 06:24 AM IST

With most of China's COVID-19 curbs now scrapped, consumer mobility and spending in the region bounced back sharply in March.

Starbucks Corp beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday for quarterly profits, powered by a sharp recovery in business in China, but shares fell about 6% in after-hours trading after the company did not lift its 2023 guidance.

Even so, some analysts had expected China sales to remain in the red after tumbling 29% the previous quarter.

Instead, the world's largest coffeehouse chain posted a 3% rise in China comparable sales in its second quarter ended April 2, helping boost international sales 7%, more than double the 2.94% increase of the average analyst's estimate, according to Refinitiv data.