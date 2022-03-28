English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Star Entertainment CEO Matt Bekier resigns amid ongoing probe

    Bekier informed the board that as managing director and CEO, he is "accountable for the effectiveness and adequacy of the company's processes, policies, people and culture," adding that the right thing to do was for him to take responsibility, a company statement said.

    Reuters
    March 28, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

    Australia's Star Entertainment Group said on Monday its chief executive officer Matt Bekier had tendered his resignation, amid an investigation over possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at its casinos.

    The casino operator's shares, which have fallen over 12% already this year, were down as much as 1.9%.


    Bekier informed the board that as managing director and CEO, he is "accountable for the effectiveness and adequacy of the company's processes, policies, people and culture," adding that the right thing to do was for him to take responsibility, a company statement said.


    Bekier's decision to step down, effective immediately, followed issues raised at the public hearings in connection with the ongoing review of the Star Sydney hotel and casino, the company added in a statement. The Star Sydney is Australia's second largest casino.


    The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) had launched a probe in June last year into Star's casino in Sydney amid concerns over ongoing customer due diligence and compliance with laws.


    Local media also had reported on a confidential review that accused Star of failure to curb fraud and money laundering at its two resorts.

    Close

    Related stories


    "If Crown Resorts is a guide, we have a long way to go which could involve further management/board change and the now, very real possibility of Star losing its licence to operate, which could conceivably dash plans for an additional 1,000 Electronic Gaming Machines in Sydney," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.


    Last week, an inquiry had declared rival casino operator Crown Resorts unfit for a gambling licence in Western Australia state, but stopped short of revoking it.

    Bekier, who was also previously the chief financial officer of Star, will work with the board to transition his executive responsibilities, the company added. His final departure date is yet to be determined.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Matt Bekier #Star Entertainment #World News
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 08:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.