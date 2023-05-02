 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stagflation is the risk that eludes investors mispricing markets

Bloomberg
May 02, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

A mix of slowing economic growth combined with persistent inflation has the potential to dash hopes for a reversal in the Fed’s aggressive campaign to tame inflation with higher interest rates.

Financial markets are caught up in a tug of war between lingering inflation and concern about a recession as they try to guess the next move by the Federal Reserve. That means investors are potentially ignoring a far more dangerous outcome: stagflation.

A mix of slowing economic growth combined with persistent inflation has the potential to dash hopes for a reversal in the Fed’s aggressive campaign to tame inflation with higher interest rates. That would expose a variety of market mispricings, pulling the rug out from under this year’s rebound in stocks, credit and other risky assets.

It’s what some economists are calling “stagflation-lite” and it represents a disturbing macroeconomic backdrop for fund managers still licking their wounds from 2022’s brutal beatdowns for stocks and bonds alike.