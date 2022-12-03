 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stability — It is all that young job seekers are asking for

New York Times
Dec 03, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

If stability is what young workers are after, the strong job market is in a prime position to comply. But some young people are anxious nonetheless. Job insecurities are sharpened by inflation, at a 40-year high

Handshake reported that over one-third of students graduating in 2023 were open to industries they hadn’t previously considered, because of anxiety about the economy, and that one-fifth were starting their searches earlier

Emma Goldberg

Christine Cruzvergara used to sit in her office — decorated with a plaque that read, “Allergic to mediocrity” — and dole out advice about ambition. Cruzvergara ran the campus career service centres at George Mason University and later at Wellesley College, a campus whose competitive culture was reflected in the way students approached their job searches. When they talked about openings that seemed to check various boxes — purpose, prestige, pay cheque — she heard a common refrain: “This is my dream job.”

Now, as the head of education strategy for Handshake, a networking platform serving more than 10 million college students, Cruzvergara is watching that sentiment shift. Handshake surveyed about 1,400 recent college graduates and current seniors to ask about their top job search priority: 73 percent said stability. Fewer than half, by comparison, said a priority was to work for a known brand.

“In the past, students were often looking for location, they were looking for brand name,” Cruzvergara said. Today, “there’s a practicality to how people are looking at their job search.”

If stability is what young workers are after, the unquestionably strong job market is in a prime position to comply. The unemployment rate is at nearly a five-decade low. There are more openings across industries than there were before the pandemic, and lay-offs across the economy are low by historical standards. Employers added 263,000 jobs last month, the government said on December 2, in the latest show of economic strength.

But some young people are anxious nonetheless. For the nearly two-thirds of young American adults who didn’t graduate from college, job insecurities are sharpened by inflation, at a 40-year high. Others, who did go to college, are entering their careers after years of school disruptions and rising levels of mental distress. And for the very small subset who graduated from college and planned to seek out especially high-paying, perk-filled jobs, such as those in technology, there’s the angst of witnessing lay-offs across the companies associated with the most alluring roles.