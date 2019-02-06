App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Stability and security of Syria an important goal for Iran: President Hassan Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said that the stability and complete security of Syria is an important regional goal for the Iran.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
File photo
File photo
The stability and complete security of Syria is an important regional goal for the Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on February 6 in a meeting with Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem in Tehran, according to the Tasnim news agency.

"One of the important regional and foreign policy goals of the Islamic Republic is the stability and complete security of Syria," he said. "And establishing normal conditions in Syria and the return of the people of this country to their normal lives."
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Iran #Syria #world

