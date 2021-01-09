MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar :Join us at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021' as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
Sriwijayan Air's SJ182 goes missing in Indonesia: What we know so far

Indonesian low-cost carrier Sriwijayan Air's SJ182 aircraft lost contact shortly after take-off from Jakarta on January 9. The plane was en-route to Pontianak in Indonesia. This is what we know so far.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
Representative Image. Source: DW

An Indonesian plane lost contact shortly after take-off from a Jakarta airport on January 9. The low-cost carrier Sriwijaya Air's SJ182 aircraft was en-route to Pontianak, the capital of the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan.

Here is what we know so far:

When did it last make contact? 

The plane last made contact at 2:40 pm (0740 GMT), as per reports.

What exactly happened? 

SJ182 lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, just four minutes after taking off, Flightradar24 reports showed.

How many people were on board? 

There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, according to reports by Associated Press.

What type of plane was this? 

The SJ182 was a Boeing 737-500. This is unlike the 737 MAX jetliner which was associated with some of the world's deadliest crashes in 2018.

The aircraft is 26-years-old and took its first flight in May 1994.

Have investigations begun?

Yes. Investigations into the matter have begun with the low-cost carrier saying it was looking into the issue. Another investigation by Indonesia's search and rescue agency and the National Transportation Safety Commission is also underway.
TAGS: #Indonesia #SJ182 #Sriwijaya Plane #world
first published: Jan 9, 2021 05:30 pm

