Srinagar makes it to UNESCO’s Network of Creative Cities: All you need to know

Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir is among 49 cities across the world to make it to the coveted list of UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

The summer capital of the Union territory (UT), has been designated a “Creative City of Craft and Folk Arts”, according to a release posted on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) website.

The 49 new cities were added to the network following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in recognition of their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices, the release said.



Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of the UT for the recognition of vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar

MoneyControl explains what the designation means for Srinagar city.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and its significance?

Launched in 2004, the UCCN project of UNESCO aims to promote cooperation with and among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.

The 295 cities from 90 countries that are part of the network are meant to work together towards a common objective of placing creativity and cultural industries at the heart of the development plans at the local level while cooperating actively at the international level.



Srinagar included in UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the crafts & folk art category. It is ultimate recognition for artisans & weavers of J&K.



The network is a partner of UNESCO, not only as a platform for reflection on the role of creativity as a lever for sustainable development but also as a breeding ground of action and innovation for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, reads the UNICEF website.

“Joining the network is a longstanding commitment; it must involve a participative process and a forward-looking approach. Cities must present a realistic action plan including specific projects, initiatives or policies to be executed in the next four years to implement the objectives of the network,” it reads

By joining the UCCN, cities commit to sharing their best practices and developing partnerships involving the public and private sectors as well as civil society in order to strengthen the creation, production, distribution and dissemination of cultural activities, goods and services, said the UNESCO press statement. They also pledge to develop hubs of creativity and innovation and broaden opportunities for creators and professionals in the cultural sector.

“I would like to offer my warm congratulations to India and especially to Srinagar. This is a great recognition of the vitality of the arts and crafts sector in Srinagar," said Eric Falt, UNESCO New Delhi Director in the release.

Which are the other cities on the list?

The network essentially covers seven creative fields – crafts and folk arts, media arts, film, design, gastronomy, literature and music.

Srinagar has been inscribed as UNESCO 'Creative City of Art and Craft'. The only city from India to make it to the list!

Srinagar is the sixth Indian city to join the list. Chennai and Varanasi - UNESCO cities of music, Jaipur - UNESCO city of crafts and folk arts, Mumbai – UNESCO city of film and Hyderabad – UNESCO city of gastronomy, have made it to the list in the past.

Mumbai and Hyderabad made it to the list in 2019 while Chennai was included in 2017. Jaipur and Varanasi were added in 2015.

“A new urban model needs to be developed in every city, with its architects, town planners, landscapers and citizens. We are urging everyone to work with States to reinforce the international cooperation between cities which UNESCO wishes to promote,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay was quoted as saying in the release on November 8.

What is the process for getting the recognition?

UNESCO seeks applications annually from cities worldwide for putting them on its UCCN list. The applications from India are routed through the Union Ministry of Culture.

This year, the exercise of the dossier's preparation began in May. The Union Ministry of Culture received four nominations - two from Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior and Indore), one from West Bengal (Kolkata) and one from J&K (Srinagar).

The Centre, however, rejected the application of Kolkata and Indore and forwarded only two nominations, Srinagar and Gwalior, according to a report by IANS news agency.

Gwalior was nominated for creative city of music and Srinagar for creative city of craft and folk arts to UNESCO on June 29, the report said. UNESCO, however, rejected Gwalior’s nomination but added Srinagar to the list on November 8.

“The successful dossier that made it to the UCCN was made exclusively by a dedicated team from Srinagar Municipal Corporation in coordination with INTACH Kashmir this year. An agreement and understanding between Srinagar City (its urban local body) and UNESCO, a big milestone for Srinagar,” Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor of Srinagar city, said in a tweet on November 8.