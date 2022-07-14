 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves for Singapore

Moneycontrol News
Jul 14, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has departed from the Maldives on Saudi Airline flight SV 788 to Singapore.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday left the Maldives for Singapore after fleeing his country amid an economic crisis, sources said.

Rajapaksa has departed from the Maldives on Saudi Airline flight SV 788 to Singapore, they said.

Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS: #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #Singapore #Sri Lanka #World News
first published: Jul 14, 2022 01:07 pm
