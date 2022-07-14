English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves for Singapore

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa has departed from the Maldives on Saudi Airline flight SV 788 to Singapore.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday left the Maldives for Singapore after fleeing his country amid an economic crisis, sources said.

    Rajapaksa has departed from the Maldives on Saudi Airline flight SV 788 to Singapore, they said.

    Rajapaksa has departed from the Maldives on Saudi Airline flight SV 788 to Singapore, they said.

    Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #Singapore #Sri Lanka #World News
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 01:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.