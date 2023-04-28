Sri Lanka's Parliament approves IMF bailout package

Sri Lanka's Parliament on Friday approved the much-needed USD 3 billion IMF bailout package to revive the islands economy which was hit hard by a catastrophic economic and humanitarian crisis sparked by years of mismanagement and the raging pandemic.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the bailout programme to help Sri Lanka overcome its economic crisis and catalyse financial support from other development partners, a move welcomed by Colombo as a "historic milestone" in the critical period.

On Friday, at the end of a 3-day debate, 120 Members of Parliament in the 225-member assembly voted in its favour of the deal while 25 of them opposed it.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament that the parliamentary approval was a necessity as his government was embarking on a serious economic reform programme.

Wickremesinghe, also the finance minister, in his Parliamentary address said it was critical for economic recovery to stabilise the economy, restore debt sustainability and build an inclusive and prosperous country. The main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) members who accused the government of lack of transparency in obtaining the facility were not present when the vote was taken in the House.

