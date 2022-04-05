English
    Sri Lanka's new finance minister Ali Sabry quits after one day

    "Whilst I regret the inconvenience caused, I believe I have always acted in the best interests of the country," a statement from Sabry said, adding that "fresh and proactive and unconventional steps" were needed to solve the country's problems.

    April 05, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
    (Image: Needpix.com)

    Sri Lanka's new Finance Minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday resigned, a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed him after sacking his brother Basil Rajapaksa amidst the island nation's worst economic crisis. In a letter to the President, Sabri said that he took up the job as part of a temporary measure.

    However, after much reflection and deliberation and taking into consideration the current situation, I am now of the view for Your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangement to navigate the unprecedented crisis fresh and proactive, and unconventional steps needs to be taken including the appointment of a new finance minister, Sabry said in the letter. He was among the four new ministers appointed by President Rajapaksa on Monday.

    Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for months.

