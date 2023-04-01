 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri Lanka's new counter terrorism draft bill to be tabled in parliament this month: PM Dinesh Gunawardena

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Saturday said a new counter terrorism draft bill to replace the much maligned Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) of 1979 is to be introduced in the parliament later in April.

Sri Lanka is replacing the PTA with a new legislation called the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) after the former law was roundly condemned for its draconian nature where people were allowed to be detained without being charged for indefinite periods of time.

Sri Lanka faced international calls to repeal the PTA which was enacted in 1979 as a temporary measure to counter the rising Tamil separatist militancy.

”The new bill will be presented in parliament in the third week of April. It will replace the PTA,” Gunawardena said. On March 17, the 97-page ATA was published in the government gazette. It aimed to replace the PTA which is often being criticised as a tool used by the successive governments to crush dissent.