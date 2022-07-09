English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign

    The Prime Minister’s Media Division said that the Prime Minister will resign after an all-party government is established, and the majority is secured in Parliament.

    PTI
    July 09, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 9 said that he is willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over in the country.

    The Prime Minister’s Media Division said that the Prime Minister will resign after an all-party government is established, and the majority is secured in Parliament.

    His office said that Wickremesinghe will continue as Prime Minister until then. Wickremesinghe told party leaders he was taking the decision to step down in view of the fact that island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Programme Director is due to visit the country this week and the debt sustainability report for the IMF is due to be finalised shortly.

    So as to ensure the safety of the citizens, the prime minister said he is agreeable to this recommendation by the Opposition party leaders.

    PTI
    Tags: #Prime Minister #resignation #Sri Lanka
    first published: Jul 9, 2022 06:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.