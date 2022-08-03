English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe invites political parties to form all-party govt to overcome economic crisis

    President Wickremesinghe made the remarks while presenting the government's policy statement during the third session of Parliament in accordance with the powers vested in him by Article 33 of the Constitution.

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    Ranil Wickremesinghe

    Ranil Wickremesinghe

    Sri Lanka's newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday invited the political parties to form an all-party government to overcome the current economic crisis as the Parliament reconvened after a seven-day adjournment.

    President Wickremesinghe made the remarks while presenting the government's policy statement during the third session of Parliament in accordance with the powers vested in him by Article 33 of the Constitution.

    "All parties must get together to steer the country, he told the lawmakers. Wickremesinghe also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's support to his country in the tough times.

    He said the debt restructuring plan is in its final stages of being prepared and added that the economic restructuring plan would be outlined in the interim budget to be presented soon. Following the presentation of the policy statement by the President, the House will be adjourned.

    Earlier, President Wickremesinghe was received in front of Parliament with a Tri Force Guard of Honour. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayaka welcomed the President at the main steps of the Parliament building.

    Close

    Related stories

    Wickremesinghe was elected President by lawmakers on July 20 - the first such occasion since 1978. The 73-year-old President was appointed for the rest of the term of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country and resigned on July 13 in the face of a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the island nation's economy.

    Sri Lanka has seen months of mass unrest over the worst economic crisis, with the government declaring bankruptcy in mid-April by refusing to honour its international debt.
    PTI
    Tags: #economic crisis #Ranil Wickremesinghe #Sri Lanka #World News
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.