Sri Lankan police arrest 45 people; briefly impose curfew after protests outside President Rajapaksa's residence over worst economic crisis

At least 45 people were arrested and a curfew briefly imposed in most parts of Colombo city after hundreds of protesters gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa demanding his resignation for failing to address the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel. cooking gas, and power cuts that last up to 13 hours a day.

On Thursday protesters shouted slogans, directing their ire against what they perceive as the Rajapaksa regime's gross mismanagement that has exacerbated Sri Lanka's foreign-exchange woes. They also demanded President Rajapaksa's resignation.

According to the police, in the protest several, including five policemen, were injured while vehicles were set on fire as a spontaneous expression of public anger over the current economic crisis turned violent. As of now 45 people have been arrested. Five policemen were injured while a police bus, a Jeep and two motorcycles were burnt.

A curfew was imposed at midnight on Thursday covering most parts of the Colombo district and the suburban police division of Kelaniya but was lifted at 5 am on Friday morning. In the Kelaniya area, protesters had blocked the main Colombo-Kandy road.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public has been suffering for weeks.

Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven where the island's tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

The Colombo Stock Exchange was stopped for business after a liquidity stock index fell 10.42 percent. Investors scrambled to sell out, after police used tear-gas against protestors outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence.

Sri Lanka’s stock market has restricted trading to two hours, from the usual four and a half hours, on March 31 and April 1 due to prolonged power cuts in the crisis-hit country.

Sri Lanka stocks have been soaring over the past year partly driven by inflation expectations. Amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, foreign exchange reserves have fallen by 70% in the past two years and were down to a paltry $2.31 billion as of February.

Forex shortages have created shortages of cooking gas, fuel and there are daily power cuts.

(With inputs from PTI)