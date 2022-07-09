Sri Lankan PM's house set on fire by protestors; Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign on July 13

A mob stormed into Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's home in Colombo on Saturday evening and set it ablaze, AFP reported quoting police and his office.

And, the news agency has also reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled his official residence on Saturday to escape an angry mob of protesters, has agreed to step down on July 13 amid a deteriorating financial crisis in the island nation.

"To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13," the agency quoted parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana as saying in a televised statement.

"Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire," AFP quoted the Prime Minister's office as saying.

Earlier in the day, thousands of irate anti-government protesters had entered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official home in Colombo to demand his resignation. Protestors were also seen taking a dip in the swimming pool after breaking into his residence.

A group of his own parliamentarians have addressed a letter to Rajapaksa, urging him to step down and appoint a new Prime Minister and an all-party government.

The President's whereabouts were not known after he was moved out of his residence on July 8 ahead of today's protests.

Prior to the incident of his house being set on fire, Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped down from his position to allow an all-party government to assume power. At a meeting of party, Wickremesinghe declared his willingness to step down and allow all-party leaders to take charge of the nation.

Also Read: With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed

Economic collapse

The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

The crisis comes after COVID-19 hammered the tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from overseas workers, and has been compounded by the build-up of huge government debt, rising oil prices and a ban on the import of chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture.

(With inputs from Agencies)