Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-trust motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

PTI
May 17, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

The motion by Opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M A Sumanthiran to suspend Parliament's standing orders in order to debate an expression of displeasure over President Rajapaksa was defeated with 119 MPs voting against it, the Economy Next newspaper reported.

A no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defeated in Parliament on Tuesday, media reports said.

Only 68 MPs voted in favour of the motion, it said. With the motion, the Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa's resignation is reflected in the country's legislature, the report said.

first published: May 17, 2022 02:18 pm
