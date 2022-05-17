English
    Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-trust motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    The motion by Opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M A Sumanthiran to suspend Parliament's standing orders in order to debate an expression of displeasure over President Rajapaksa was defeated with 119 MPs voting against it, the Economy Next newspaper reported.

    PTI
    May 17, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    The Gotabaya Rajapaksa government needs an outside investor also because the country is dealing with a dire economic crisis

    A no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defeated in Parliament on Tuesday, media reports said.

    Only 68 MPs voted in favour of the motion, it said. With the motion, the Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa's resignation is reflected in the country's legislature, the report said.



