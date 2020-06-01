Sri Lanka to reopen tourism in 5-star hotels: Report

The Sri Lankan government is planning to reopen the tourism industry in the country within two weeks by inviting small tour groups which would be allowed to stay only in five-star hotels, Colombo-based The Sunday Times has reported.

These groups would be accommodated from the middle of the next month under strict health restrictions, the newspaper has reported. Individual tourists, however, would not be entertained.

"The tourists will be required to carry a COVID-19 free certificate issued either by their governments or a reputed agency. On arrival, they will be held back at the airport for six hours during which a PCR test will be carried out," Sri Lanka's Tourism Ministry Secretary S. Hettiaarachchi said.

Assistance would be sought from private hospitals, and lab facilities would be set up by the government at Bandaranaike International Airport and the Mattala International Airport.

The luxury hotels where the tourists will be accommodated would also need to obtain a clearance certificate stating that necessary precautions have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The tourists will not be allowed to get off the buses midway and will be able only to visit selected destinations where they could avoid crowds," Hettiaarachchi said.

Among other precautions, a second test would also be conducted to determine whether they have been infected with the virus, and regular temperature checks will be carried out, according to the report.

Sites such as the Yala national park, Udawalawe, Arugam Bay, Trincomalee and selected beach areas would be accessible to the visiting groups.

Several countries in Europe, including Greece and Portugal, are planning to open their borders for tourists in a gradual manner after months of being in a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



