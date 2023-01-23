English
    Sri Lanka seen holding rates as inflation fight continues; IMF deal key

    Reuters
    January 23, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
    The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is widely expected to hold interest rates steady this week, having raised them last year to their highest in more than two decades in order to fight runaway inflation while seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout.

    With Sri Lanka’s economy in the throes of the worst crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, the government is waiting for financing assurances from China, its largest bilateral lender, that would help clinch the $2.9 billion IMF package.

    CBSL raised rates by a record 950 basis points last year. But, at its last policy meeting in November the central bank held the standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate unchanged at 14.50% and 15.50%, respectively.

    Thirteen out of 14 economists and analysts polled by Reutersexpected CBSL to do the same again when it meets on Wednesday as any reduction in rates should wait until inflation falls further and the IMF money replenishes its currency reserves.

     