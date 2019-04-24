Sri Lanka says 60 people arrested since Easter Sunday bombings

Lakshman Kiriella, who is also minister of public enterprise, said more than 100 people were likely to be arrested, without giving further details.
More than 60 people have been arrested since the rash of Easter Sunday suicide bombing attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed at least 359 people, the leader of the country's parliament said on April 24.Lakshman Kiriella, who is also minister of public enterprise, said more than 100 people were likely to be arrested, without giving further details.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 12:45 pm