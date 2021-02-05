Sri Lanka rushes to clear $400 million debt to India despite 'falling reserves'

Sri Lanka on February 5 repaid the $400 million currency swap to India, thereby closing a key debt. The move came on the same day Lanka pulled out of the East Container Terminal (ECT) project, which was in partnership with India and Japan.

Sri Lanka had entered into a currency swap agreement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) back in July 2020, during the coronavirus lockdown. The currency swap facility under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) framework was meant to help the island nation boost its foreign reserves and ensure its financial stability.

After the RBI clearance, the Indian mission had tweeted: “Reserve Bank of India signs document for USD 400 million currency swap facility to Sri Lanka till Nov 2022… After debt repayment rescheduling discussions yesterday, this development is another example of India’s strong commitment to work with #lka in post-COVID-19 SL economic recovery.”



The CBSL settled its Swap facility with Reserve Bank of India as scheduled. There was no special request from India for a premature settlement as erroneously reported by certain media outlets. Discussions on future collaboration continue.

— CBSL (@CBSL) February 5, 2021

After the hurried debt repayment on February 5, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) put out a tweet confirming the development and clarified that there was no undue pressure from India for a premature settlement in view of the collapse of the ECT deal.

However, Sri Lankan economist and opposition MP Harsha de Silva tweeted saying Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves are falling drastically and the country barely had enough funds to clear the amount to India.

Against the backdrop of the development, India apparently sees a Chinese hand in orchestrating and funding the protests against the ECT deal by the trade unions in Sri Lanka.