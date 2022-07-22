English
    Sri Lanka president Ranil Wickremesinghe expected to keep finance portfolio: Source

    Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to keep the finance portfolio and could also appoint a junior minister to help him out with the department's work, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

    July 22, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    As President, Ranil Wickremesinghe will serve the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s term that ends in 2024.

    As President, Ranil Wickremesinghe will serve the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term that ends in 2024.

    (More details awaited)
