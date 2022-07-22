Sri Lanka president Ranil Wickremesinghe expected to keep finance portfolio: Source
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to keep the finance portfolio and could also appoint a junior minister to help him out with the department's work, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Reuters
July 22, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
As President, Ranil Wickremesinghe will serve the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s term that ends in 2024.
