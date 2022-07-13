 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa tells parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena he will resign today

Moneycontrol News
Jul 13, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

"The president got in touch with me over the phone and said that he will ensure that his resignation letter will be received by me today," speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement.

The Gotabaya Rajapaksa government needs an outside investor also because the country is dealing with a dire economic crisis

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, telephoned the speaker of parliament saying that his resignation letter will be sent later in the day.

"The president got in touch with me over the phone and said that he will ensure that his resignation letter will be received by me today," speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement.

"I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process we have outlined to appoint a new president on the 20th and be peaceful."

(With Reuters inputs)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #parliament speaker #Sri Lanka #World News
first published: Jul 13, 2022 02:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.