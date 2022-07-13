English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:2 hrs to go for Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa tells parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena he will resign today

    "The president got in touch with me over the phone and said that he will ensure that his resignation letter will be received by me today," speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
    The Gotabaya Rajapaksa government needs an outside investor also because the country is dealing with a dire economic crisis

    The Gotabaya Rajapaksa government needs an outside investor also because the country is dealing with a dire economic crisis

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, telephoned the speaker of parliament saying that his resignation letter will be sent later in the day.

    "The president got in touch with me over the phone and said that he will ensure that his resignation letter will be received by me today," speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement.

    "I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process we have outlined to appoint a new president on the 20th and be peaceful."

    (With Reuters inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #parliament speaker #Sri Lanka #World News
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 02:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.