    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to fly to Singapore via Maldives: Government source

    The source, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the subject, said Rajapaksa could send his resignation to the speaker of Sri Lankan parliament after landing in Singapore.

    July 14, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST
    The Gotabaya Rajapaksa government needs an outside investor also because the country is dealing with a dire economic crisis


    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was expected to head to Singapore after fleeing to the Maldives in the early hours of Wednesday, a government source in Sri Lanka told Reuters, as protests continued in Colombo.


    The source, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the subject, said Rajapaksa could send his resignation to the speaker of Sri Lankan parliament after landing in Singapore.

    An aide to Rajapaksa and the Singapore government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

