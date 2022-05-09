Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence in Kurunagala set on fire as protest intensifies

A residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, based in the northern city of Kurunagala, was set on fire as protests against the government intensified, reports said on May 9.

The burning of Rajapaksa's Kurunagala-based house was reported hours after the 76-year-old embattled prime minister submitted his resignation.

His decision to step down comes amid a raging agitation over the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, which has pushed the island nation to the brink of collapse.

In a statement released earlier today, Rajapaksa's office said he was quitting in order to help form an interim, unity government, following weeks of sometimes violent protests across the country over shortages of fuel and other vital imports and spiraling prices.

The announcement was preceded by severe clashes between pro-anti-government protesters in Colombo, the country's commercial capital.

The demonstrators, apart from seeking the exit of Rajapaksa, have also demanded his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down for "mishandling the economy".

Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices, and tax cuts, Sri Lanka has as little as $50 million of useable foreign reserves, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week.

The government has approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout and will begin a virtual summit on Monday with IMF officials aimed at securing emergency assistance.

Facing escalating anti-government protests, Rajapaksa's government last week declared a state of emergency for the second time in five weeks, but public discontent has steadily simmered.

Long queues for cooking gas in recent days have frequently turned into impromptu protests as frustrated consumers blocked roads. Domestic energy companies said they were running low on stocks of liquid petroleum gas mainly used for cooking.

Sri Lanka needs at least 40,000 tonnes of gas each month, and the monthly import bill would be $40 million at current prices.

With Reuters inputs