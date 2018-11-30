App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Sri Lanka parliament cuts MPs' salaries in move to squeeze disputed PM

The motion, which passed 122-0 in the 225-member parliament, followed a similar vote on November 29 to cut the budget to the prime minister's office.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Sri Lanka's parliament passed a motion on November 30 cutting ministers' salaries and travel expenses in a move designed to hinder the administration of disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose supporters boycotted the vote.

The motion, which passed 122-0 in the 225-member parliament, followed a similar vote on November 29 to cut the budget to the prime minister's office.

It remained unclear how the move would be applied in practice, with Rajapaksa loyalists declaring it illegal.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 12:42 pm

