Sri Lanka Navy recovers 14 bodies from the capsized Chinese fishing vessel

The Sri Lanka Navy has recovered 14 bodies from a capsized Chinese fishing vessel after conducting a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the multinational search effort, an official statement said. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) here, responsible for coordinating and facilitating maritime search and rescue operations in its designated region as well as neighbouring regions conducted the search operations, a Sri Lanka Navy statement said on Tuesday.

The Chinese fishing vessel had 39 people on board, including 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian and five Philippine mariners. The vessel overturned on May 16 in the central Indian Ocean. Sri Lankan Navy divers meticulously searched for air pockets within the upturned vessel and recovered 2 bodies from the Captain's cabin and accommodation area.

The bodies were handed over to the Chinese authorities. However, the fate of the remaining crew is not known. In addition, the Navy divers further located 12 more bodies of the crew from various compartments of the vessel, the statement said.

Several countries including Australia, India, Indonesia, the Maldives and the Philippines have extended emergency assistance to China.