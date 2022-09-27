English
    Sri Lanka looks to revive free trade deal with Singapore

    The leader of the crisis-hit Indian Ocean nation met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Japan on the sidelines of a state funeral for Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister assassinated in July.

    Reuters
    September 27, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
    Sri Lanka will step up efforts to revive a stalled free trade pact with Singapore, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told the city state's premier on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.

    The leader of the crisis-hit Indian Ocean nation met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Japan on the sidelines of a state funeral for Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister assassinated in July.

    The free trade pact signed in January 2018 was suspended because of objections from Sri Lankan opposition parties and professional bodies. Sri Lanka proposed more than a dozen amendments in May 2021 but talks have largely stalled.
